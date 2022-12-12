Gardaí seek witnesses to Sunday’s fatal road crash on N25 through County Waterford

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal crash on the N25 in Waterford over the weekend.

The collision, involving a car and a truck, happened at Newtown, Kilmacthomas at around half past one yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his thirties was killed while the truck driver was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have been travelling between 1:15pm and 1:40pm on the N25 stretch where the crash occurred and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

You can contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.