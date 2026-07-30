Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Bronwyn Ashe (33) who was reported missing from Abbeyleix, Co. Laois on the 28th of July.

Bronwyn is described as being approximately 5’10 in height, of medium build and with blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown tracksuit and white trainers.

Gardaí and Bronwyn’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Bronwyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

ADVERTISEMENT