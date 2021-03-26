Gardaí to crack down on speeding on roads across Carlow and Kilkenny today

Gardai will be out in force in towns and housing estates as well as country roads across Carlow and Kilkenny for the next 24 hours.

It’s part of the national “Slow Down day” which aims to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding.

The force say just a 1% reduction in speed would result in 4% less fatalities on our roads nationwide.

Acting Carlow Kilkenny Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says they will be concentrating on urban areas today.

“People are more vulnerable in built-up areas, on roads in towns and estates. We have a lot of pedestrians, people out walking and jogging on our roads” he explained to KCLR News. “We’ve a lot of cyclists on our roads. So we’re asking people really to ease off the accelerator in those built-up areas and obey the speed limits that are in place.”

“The RSA did a study before and they found that a person who’s hit at 60km/h only has a 10% chance of survival, but if someone was hit at a vehicle doing 30km/h, they had a 90% chance of survival” he shared.