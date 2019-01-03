Gardaí trawl CCTV following weekend assault in Kilkenny city

Gardaí are trawling through CCTV footage to determine what happened to a man found in a collapsed state in the city over the weekend.

Members on patrol found the man on Upper John Street at around 3 am on Saturday morning. He had suffered facial injuries and was transferred by ambulance to St Lukes Hospital.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed an assault is asked to get in touch with Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000.