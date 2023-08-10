Gardaí urging the public for assistance in locating a man missing from Tipperary

Gardaí are asking for the public’s help in finding a 33-year-old man missing from Tipperary.

Adam Power was last seen in the Clonmel area thirteen days ago, on Thursday, July 27th.

He’s described as being 5 foot 10, of a slight build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Adam was wearing a navy puffer jacket, a black and white checkered T-shirt with “PRE” written on the chest, navy tracksuit bottoms and navy Tommy Hilfiger runners.