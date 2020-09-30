Gardaí warn locals across Carlow and Kilkenny to beware of burglars

Local Gardaí are warning locals to beware of burglars as we head into the darker winter months.

It follows a spate of car thefts across Carlow and Kilkenny over the past week, as reported here.

Meanwhile, a house in Cuffesgrange was also broken into on Friday, with pieces of jewellery, a chequebook and cash taken.

Garda Niamh Doran says this time of year can provide thieves with ample opportunity:

“As night beckons earlier, every September going into October these people have more time in darkness than they do in daylight, so it’s very much prominent at this time of year. We’d ask all people to be very vigilant of their property, their cars and their homes.”