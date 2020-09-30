KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Witnesses sought to thefts from vehicles in Carlow & Kilkenny

Three separate incidents happened last night (Tuesday, 29 September)

Power tools were taken from two separate vans in Kilkenny last night.

The thefts happened in the Nuncio Road/Larchfield area at about 9 o’clock.

Witnesses are being sought – anybody with information should contact Kilkenny garda on 056 777 5000.

Meanwhile, gardai in Carlow are looking for those behind the theft from a vehicle in a hotel carpark on the Kilkenny Road.

It also happened last night between 9:15 & 9:30pm.

They can be contacted on 059 9136621.

