Witnesses sought to thefts from vehicles in Carlow & Kilkenny

Power tools were taken from two separate vans in Kilkenny last night.

The thefts happened in the Nuncio Road/Larchfield area at about 9 o’clock.

Witnesses are being sought – anybody with information should contact Kilkenny garda on 056 777 5000.

Meanwhile, gardai in Carlow are looking for those behind the theft from a vehicle in a hotel carpark on the Kilkenny Road.

It also happened last night between 9:15 & 9:30pm.

They can be contacted on 059 9136621.