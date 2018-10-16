Gardaí warn locals to take extra precautions following recent spike in burglaries

Local Gardaí are asking you to mark and photograph your property to protect it from burglars and help in identifying stolen property if it is recovered.

There’s been a spike in criminal activity in Carlow and Kilkenny over the past 10 days as thieves take advantage of darker evenings setting in.

It’s mostly tools and gardening equipment that’s being targeted in recent weeks with Gardaí urging you to keep sheds, garages and outbuildings locked up.

Sergeant Peter McConnon says they are still trying to return a lot of stolen tools to local owners after it was recovered in a a raid in Athy recently.

Meanwhile they’ve issued a checklist that you can view on the Garda website https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime-Prevention/Securing-your-home/

Some of the measures they are asking people to consider include the following:

 External dusk to dawn white LED lighting should be considered for dark areas around your home.

 Internal lights should be timed to come on as dusk falls. This will give the appearance of the house / building being occupied.

 Consider an alarm for your home. If you have an alarm use it at all times. It should be extended to your garage / shed.

 Mark your property both covertly and overtly. Marked property is less likely to be stolen and more likely to be identified and returned to its rightful owner if recovered.

 Photograph your property.

 Consider GPS trackers for property such as ride on lawnmowers, trailers, caravans, and construction vehicles.

 CCTV should be considered where you have a large volume of property stored.