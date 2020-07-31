Gardai warn people not to travel to next months Borris Fair in Carlow

People are being warned not to travel to Borris in Co Carlow in two weeks time, as the Horse Fair has been cancelled.

The event, which normally draws thousands of people to the town, had been due to take place on August 14th.

Sergeant Conor Egan is urging people not to go. He says, “There will be a garda operation in place in Borris to ensure that government regulations in relation to Covid-19 are complied with.”

“Please do not travel to the Borris fair as you will be turned back.”