Gardaí warning people in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond of text scam claiming to be from the HSE

Gardaí are warning of a text scam that takes people to a link to book a Covid test and then looks for payment.

It’s the latest in a series of bogus messages that have been catching people out, this time appearing to be from the HSE but that organisation doesn’t seek money for a Covid test.

The link takes users to a cloned website, where fraudsters request personal information including PPS numbers.

Gardaí say in most instances the links look very similar to the authentic HSE URL, but may be misspelled.

They’re warning anyone who has paid the scammers to contact their bank and local Garda Station immediately.