Gardaí will be out in force across Kilkenny & Carlow in a bid to get drivers to slow down

“Speed kills and is one of the biggest factors of road collisions”.

So says a leading local Garda Inspector as the force runs Operation Slow Down across the country today.

Units will be out in force across Carlow and Kilkenny in a bid to curb the behaviour.

It comes as the number of tickets issued in the Division for speed rose by 84% in the first half of this year, with 2 thousand 849 distributed to local motorists before July 31st compared to 1 thousand 550 in the time time period last year.

Divisional Inspector Paul Donohoe has been telling KCLR News what motorists exceeding limits might expect:

“You’re running the risk of 3 penalty points and a fine if you’re caught speeding”

He says you will see a lot of Gardaí on the roads throughout the country:

“Kilkenny and Carlow will be no different. We will be at the forefront”.