Gardaí work with European Police forces to halt aggressive phone virus
Europol has announced it has taken down one of the fastest spreading mobile phone viruses ever.
Known as ‘Flu Bot,’ it would aggressively infect Android phones through text messages.
It was designed to steal passwords, banking information and other sensitive personal details.
An Garda Síochana is one of 11 European police forces that took part in the ‘complex’ investigation.
