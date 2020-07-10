Gardeners urged not to use peat

More people have been devoting time and love to their gardens since the lockdown began, but locals are being asked not to use peat moss as a compost.

An Taisce says Bord na Móna is still mining bogland to harvest the product, which they are now trying to market as an animal bedding.

Spokesperson John Gibbons says we have to stop allowing the destruction of a unique natural habitat:

“It’s not a natural product. When you use peat you’re supporting and financing the destruction of our last and most important ecosystems” he explained on The Way It Is. “It’s like taking a chainsaw to a redwood tree, or cutting down a fine oak tree. That’s how destructive using peat is, for any purpose, whether it’s animal bedding or horticulture.”