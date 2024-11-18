20 General Election candidates are set to contest in Carlow Kilkenny with 14 more in Tipperary North, which includes parts of north west Kilkenny.

The deadline for nominations closed on Saturday while those wishing to withdraw from the race can do so until midday today (Monday, 18th November).

We go to the polls on Friday, 29th November and will find out in the days after how we’ll be represented locally, then, in turn, nationally.

As contenders continue to set out their stalls, tonight sees the first televised debate with ten party leaders set to battle on RTÉ.

The KCLR Daily will begin its General Election candidate debates tomorrow, Tuesday 19th November so stay tuned for updates.