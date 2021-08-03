KCLR NewsNews & Sport

General hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has country’s third highest number of patients waiting on a bed

Only Limerick and Cork university hospitals have a higher number

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/08/2021
image pexels.com

It’s busy at St Luke’s General Hospital following the bank holiday weekend.

Daily trolley watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation shows 28 people are waiting on a bed at the local facility for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Only Limerick and Cork University Hospitals are reporting higher numbers this morning, 55 and 45 respectively.

They’re among 336 waiting across the country today.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/08/2021