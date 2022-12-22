General Manager of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny says they are over capacity most days at the moment

The General Manager of St Luke’s Hospital has admitted they are over capacity most days at the moment.

Trolley figures have been particularly high this week with 40 or more waiting on a bed each day according to the daily Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports. However today has seen a bit of a decrease with 33 waiting at the local facility today.

Icy conditions last weekend saw several presenting at the Emergency Department with injuries from slips and falls.

On KCLR Live today Anne Slattery said that made what is already a very busy time for them a little more challenging, telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin; “It can happen but it was just maybe an added issue on top of the routine challenges with Covid19 and the other infections”.

She adds “There’s flu out there and there’s also we have an increase in the number of children that are coming in at the moment with the respiratory illnesses that are out there and again it’s one of those things, we get on with it but the hospital can be very busy and people can experience delays”.