Generous locals get Carlow’s Holy Angels back on the road

It’s been a whirlwind 2 weeks for Holy Angels Day Care centre in Carlow since their bus broke down.

A generous donor means they have a new seven-seater to help transport the children and after appealing for help they’ve also raised 20 thousand euro which will help them make the necessary adaptations to add another minibus to their fleet.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has worked closely with the centre there over the years. She told KCLR earlier they are over the moon.