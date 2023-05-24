KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gepida bike stolen from Inistioge
If you were offered a silver Gepida bike for sale over the last few days in Kilkenny, you’re asked to get in touch with the Gardai.
An 18-speed bike of that make was stolen from under the bridge in Inistioge between 6 pm and 7.30 pm on Saturday evening.
The bike is valued at €250 and if you’ve any information to contact Graiguenamanagh Garda Station.