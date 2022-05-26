Gifting of Carlow College to State is part of SETU deal currently under negotiation

The Director of Operations at Carlow College says the gift of the College to the State will be ‘no strings attached’.

It’s a move that will allow it to be amalgamated into the new South East technological University.

The college has operated as a seminary for most of it’s 240 year history but Brian Barry’s been telling KCLR that they will happily sacrifice the Catholic ethos to become part of a modern inclusive university.

He confirmed the gifting of the college is part of a deal to join SETU that is under negotiation:

“Obviously a gift has to be gifted somewhere and the gift is to the State. But the mechanism would be through the South East Technological University”

Ideally all the courses, staff, and students would be retained in the move.

But Mr Barry says it’s far too early to confirm that’s the case:

“Negotiations are at a very early stage. The objective of management and the objective of the Board would clearly be that all staff and all students would transfer as part of that”

Hear the full interview with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: