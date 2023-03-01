Glanbia reports highest-ever annual earnings in 2022

Glanbia is reporting its highest-ever annual earnings performance in 2022.

Preliminary full-year results for 2022 have been published by the Kilkenny-based food group today with group revenue and earnings per share ahead of expectations.

Group Managing Director Siobhán Talbot is delighted with the results in what she says has been a challenging environment:

“Across the group, performed very well. We’re very focused now on what we call our better nutrition strategy. So our key businesses are our ingredients business, Glanbia Nutritionals, now a billion-dollar business and high-value ingredients and of course optimum nutrition,” said Siobhán.

“We now are the proud owner of that billion-dollar optimum nutrition brand growing very strong though,” she added.