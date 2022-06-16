Glenmore in South Kilkenny has become a Connected Community

A South Kilkenny village has become a Connected Community.

Glenmore on Tuesday held an in-person launch of its broadband connection points (BCPs) at the parish centre, one of a number of hubs being unveiled across the county.

Many gathered there to check out the facilities and to hear how they can avail of them.

It was a special day in particular for the outgoing Chair of the county council, Cllr Fidelis Doherty, having one of her last official duties in her home area before she hands over the chain of office on Friday.

Our Edwina Grace spoke to her and others at the event – hear them here: