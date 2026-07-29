Nearly 38,000 Fixed Charge Notices have been issued by the static speed camera on the N25 at Glenmore since it became operational in May 2025.

More than 3,600 motorists were caught speeding in June alone, up on the previous month.

The issue has been raised repeatedly in the Dáil, with Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan asking his department to review the matter.

Glenmore’s camera has issued significantly more fines than any of the country’s other nine static speed cameras.

A number of motorists have taken legal cases to challenge the fines.

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