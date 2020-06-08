Golf resumes at Mount Juliet today but no date yet for rescheduled Irish Open

No dates have been confirmed yet for the rescheduling of the Irish Open in Kilkenny.

The event which was due to happen over the June Bank Holiday weekend is still fully expected to go ahead this year at Mount Juliet as planned.

Golf resumes on the local course there today and the hotel itself can re-open on the 29th of June.

European Tour organisers have said there are a few dates being considered for the big tournament.

However Siobhán O’ Sullivan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Mount Juliet says they don’t know when it will be.