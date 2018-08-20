Good day for the local Roses

It’s a big day for the Carlow and Kilkenny Roses.

Carlow’s Shauna Rae Lacey and Kilkenny’s Helena Hughes will both be appearing on tonight’s Live Rose of Tralee television broadcast.

The local representatives survived the weekend cut where 25 girls were told they wouldn’t be going through to the TV judging section.

Presenter Daithi O Se’s been telling KCLR that he’s looking forward to talking to Shauna & Helena on stage in the Festival dome this evening.