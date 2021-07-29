Good news due to Carlow and Kilkenny in HSE’s Capital Programme announcement

The HSE is set to announce its Capital Programme tomorrow (Friday).

And Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness says there’s some very welcome news coming for Carlow and Kilkenny.

A number of significant developments at St Luke’s Hospital are included like the radiology extension there and the building which will house the new MRI scanner and the new 72-bed replacement medical ward.

Projects at St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown and the Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow are also there while there’s appraisal for works at Kelvin Grove including a new therapy pool

Deputy McGuinness has told KCLR news there’s some very welcome news, saying “In St Luke’s it’s great to see so many projects underway there and now reaching completion and the money being provided for them and I think that most people who attend St Columba’s Hospital in Thomastown know the value of that hospital and the fact that there’s a replacement 95-bed being proposed puts it into the pipeline again for funding and that will go to detailed design so all excellent news for Carlow Kilkenny”.

He adds “All of these projects have been in the planning stages and the process of delivery within the HSE for a number of years and it’s now great to see that once announced in the Capital Programme that the funding will be set aside for each of those projects and the reality is now reaching the point of delivery so there is no doubt about the projects”.