Good news for 2 Carlow schools with plans to expand

Plans at two Carlow schools to extend their buildings have been given a boost today.

Local TD John Paul Phelan says initial approval has now been given for the projects planned at Bennekerry national School and Borris Vocational school.

Both schools will see additional special education and training rooms provided for students.

Deputy Phelan says the planned investment at Borris Vocational School is significant:

“This extension will include two General Classrooms, four special education and training rooms, a graphics room, project store, a home economics room, two science labs and a prep area as well as a construction and preparation room, central activity room, general purpose dining area as well as space for lockers, toilets and more.

“I’m also delighted to announce that Bennekerry National School is to get much-needed extra space. Again, initial approval has been granted for extension and refurbishment works which will include two special education and training rooms and the reconfiguration of the existing old school building to accommodate two special education units.”