The organisers of one of this region’s biggest festivals have rubbished rumours it’s not going ahead this year.

Speculation has been rife on social media that the Electric Picnic wouldn’t happen in 2024 with the line-up yet to be announced and refugees living on the grounds in Stradbally in Laois.

But a spokesperson for EP has told the Irish Daily Star that “of course” the music and arts festival is going ahead and that artists will be announced soon.

The event’s due to roll out between the 16th and 18th of August and typically boasts quite the range of entertainment and musicians, many from the Carlow and Kilkenny area.