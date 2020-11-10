Good news from schools in Carlow & Kilkenny with pupils at one enjoying new amenities

Pupils at one Kilkenny school are making the most of their new amenities this week.

St Aidan’s National School in Kilmanagh have been fundraising for over three years for their new Sensory Room and Garden.

Work on both projects was completed this weekend.

Deputy Principal Kathleen Cahill says it’s been a huge hit already telling KCLR “The sensory room really became a quiet place in the school where children could go & have some time out with their teacher or where teachers could take a class & do maybe mindfulness in the sensory room, that was really, really successful, parents, children they just love it, they love the whole ambience of the sensory room”.

She adds “We constructed the sensory garden really from September we’ve been working very hard on it and we’ve transformed a whole area that it’s now a place of calmness and peace and it was finally completed at the weekend with a huge amount of hard work from amazing parents that we have and even some that weren’t parents at all came on board and gave us their time to make this possible”.

Meanwhile, Graiguenamanagh Boys National School & Poulacapple National School are among the winners of the Aldi Play Rugby Sticker promotion.

They & eight other primary schools have won €10,000 each to develop playing facilities.

Scoil Naomh Brid Talbotstown in Kiltegan and Tara Hill National School in Gorey were the overall victors of the competition.

Full list here