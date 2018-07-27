Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny to help with pilot programme for homelessness in Ireland
Kilkenny’s homeless shelter for men is to help come up with a pilot programme for how best to deal with homelessness in Ireland.

Earlier this week Junior Minister Damien English called into the Good Shepherd Centre while on a visit to Kilkenny.

The manager of the centre, Noel Sherry, told him they plan to purchase 110 houses over the next 2 years and they’re developing a strategy alongside that to help people stay out of homelessness.

Speaking to KCLR News, Noel says Minister English was very impressed.

