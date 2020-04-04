Google Knows Where We Are During Pandemic

Google has given us a fascinating insight into how the pandemic has impacted on our movements worldwide – and the technology company also has data on how life has changed drastically in Carlow-Kilkenny.

The information gathered for the report comes from devices like Google Maps and was prepared to help the world and public health officials understand the repsonse to social distancing since Covid-19.

Movements

In County Kilkenny, our movements around retail and recreation are down 82% while they’re down 83% in Carlow. However, this data was compiled in the early stages of the latest restrictions so the changes are likely to be greater in the next report.

It seems trips to grocery and pharmacy are also well down (37% in Kilkenny, 35% in Carlow). Trips to workplaces appear to be down 47% in Kilkenny and 48% in Carlow.

Find out more…

To read more about the Google data and to search information on all countries including Ireland, go here.