Gorse fire blazing across Mount Leinster

The fire service is battling a large gorse fire in Mount Leinster this morning and are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

The road from the Bunclody side of Myshall to the 9 Stones will be closed until further notice.

It comes as we are experiencing the driest weather with tempetures reaching 32 degrees yesterday and it’s already 17 degrees this morning.

Locl Cllr for the area Tommy Kinsella is advising people to avoid the area until the fire service have it under control. ”This is a very serious situation and people must stay clear. These weather conditions make the area vulnerable and not for walking or cycling towards today.”