Gorse fires on Mount Leinster visible across County Carlow last night

Local firefighters were helped by a passing snow shower in putting out a large gorse fire on Mount Leinster last night.

Driven by strong winds the blaze close to the Nine Stones, which been described by those at the scene as fast-moving, was visible right across Carlow county.

Units from the Bagenalstown managed to put it out.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is pointing out that as well as being damaging to plant and animal life, these fires release enormous volumes of smoke, carbon dioxide and other pollutants which are harmful to the atmosphere.

They also say that this fire burned very close to the popular Nine Stones car park which will result in an unsightly scar on the landscape adjacent to this natural beauty spot for the remainder of the summer months.

