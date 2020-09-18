Gorse fires reported along Carlow & Kilkenny and Carlow & Wexford borders

Gardaí say they’re en route to the Mount Brandon area after reports of gorse fire.

They add there have also been claims of similar activity in the region of Mount Leinster this evening.

There are no accounts of any injuries, but there is some concern with regards to the potential damage to flora & fauna in both spots.

Mary Harrington in Ballyhale sent KCLR News the video below. It features the peaceful sound of birdsong playing across the South Kilkenny hills, but look closely to see the smoke in the distance.

That smoke was so bad at a time today that the washing had to be brought in from the line outside.