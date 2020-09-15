KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Got a capital project to improve access & inclusion to heritage sites in Carlow or Kilkenny that could use some financial support?
The window for Community Heritage Grant Scheme funding application is set to close
If you’ve a capital project which aims to improve access & inclusion to heritage sites you have just hours left to get some financial support.
5pm this evening (Tues, 15 September) is the deadline for applications to the Heritage Council for funding under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2020.
This scheme is open to voluntary and community groups and not for profit heritage organisations.
The monies also support the purchase of essential equipment.
