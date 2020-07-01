Government asked to clarify its stance on foreign travel this summer amid coronavirus spike fears

The government’s being called on to clarify its stance on foreign travel this summer, amid fears it could lead to a spike in imported coronavirus cases here.

Senior health officials are urging anyone who has booked a holiday abroad to cancel it.

A ‘safe list’ of countries people can visit, without having to quarantine when arriving back, is currently being drawn up.

Professor of immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, believes foreign travel should only be allowed to certain countries:

“There’s no reason why we couldn’t have a resumption of travel unrestricted to places that have done as good a job as Ireland have at suppressing the virus”.

He added “Places like Norway, Finland, Austria, Greece even, Australia and New Zealand are ok but not countries like the US or Sweden or the UK”.