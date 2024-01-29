Government called on to improve the way it provides accommodation to immigrants in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of the country

The government is being called to improve the way in which it provides accommodation for immigrants.

The Coalition is considering changes to the current system, with over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees locating here since Russia’s invasion of the country, 3% of whom are in the Carlow Kilkenny area.

A Red C poll shows 38% of people believe they should continue being housed in local communities, while 34% want large, state-owned centres provided.

CEO of Doras, John Lannon says a long-term solution is needed, noting; “The Government themselves recognised in 2020 that direct provision was inadequate, it’s very expensive, and despite the two years that passed since people started to arrive from Ukraine there’s still a huge over-reliance on temporary and emergency accommodation and I think it’s really critical that Government address that to ensure that to ensure that we can continue to meet our obligations”.