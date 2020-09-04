The government is expected to reveal its two nominees for the position of EU Commissioner later today.

The position became vacant after Kilkenny man Phil Hogan stepped down last week after breaches of the covid regulatiions.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has asked for a woman and a man to be put forward before she makes a final decision on the successful candidate.

Climate Change Minister Eamonn Ryan says the two names should be put forward later, he says “I hope it will be today”.