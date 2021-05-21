Government not doing enough to solve the housing crisis, says Carlow Kilkenny TD

A local Fianna Fáíl TD says the government is “not doing enough” to solve the housing crisis.

Deputy John Mc Guinness made the comments in reaction to new housing measures passed by the Dáil on Tuesday.

The new plans are aimed at tackling the influence of investment funds, with a stamp duty of 10% now in place for the purchase of ten or more residential houses.

However Deputy McGuinness says the measures don’t go far enough telling KCLR News “There’s a number of aspects to the issue; we need more social housing, separately we need more social and affordable housing and then we need to ensure there are private builders and developers delivering to the market where people want to purchase their own home”.

He adds “The exclusion of the vulture funds in relation to the high profile developments, particularly in Dublin, has to be stopped and councils have to be appropriately funded to ensure the housing lists are depleted as soon as possible”.