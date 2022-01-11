Government to discuss cutting isolation period for close contacts

The isolation period for close contacts may be reduced in a bid to ease pressure on the health service and businesses.

The Government is to discuss the matter tomorrow following new advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The latest guidance allows for shorter isolation periods where there is extreme pressure on healthcare systems and society.

However it comes with the warning that it is not evidenced based.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions says any changes to isolation rules must be led by public health advice and not the demands of business.