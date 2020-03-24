Government to increase weekly emergency COVID-19 welfare payment

The government is expected to increase the weekly emergency COVID-19 welfare payment to 350 euro a week.

It’s also approved a scheme for the government to pay up to 70 per cent of a workers’ salary.

Part of a massive social welfare package approved at cabinet includes a significant increase in the COVID-19 unemployment payment.

It will go from €203 to €350 a week.

Employees and the self-employed who have lost all their work because of the Coronavirus can get that payment.

The government has also approved a measure that will see it pay up to 70 per cent of an employees weekly income – as long as the employer pays the other 30%

That will be capped at €410 a week from the government and is designed to keep as many people in employment as possible while the crisis continues

We’re expecting more details on restrictions on travel and business closures sometime after 4pm.