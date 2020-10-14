Govt to decide on extra restrictions for border counties after 4-week lockdown announced in the North

Northern Ireland is going to close pubs and restaurants and extend the Halloween break for schools as part of a four-week ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown.

The new restrictions, which come into effect on Friday, also mean no overnight stays in private homes, unless it’s part of your social ‘bubble’.

Cabinet will meet this evening (Wednesday) to consider moving border counties to Level 4 restrictions.

A high level officials group met this morning to discuss the impact of the four-week ‘circuit breaker’ in Northern Ireland.