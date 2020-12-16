Gowran crowbanger theft may have been someone ‘annoyed’ by noise

The case of the missing crowbanger is being investigated by Kilkenny Gardai.

It was stolen from a farmyard in Bramblestown in Gowran around lunchtime on Thursday the 10th of December.

It’s a machine that makes regular loud noises to scare off crows.

This 500-Euro unit was only two days old so the guards don’t know if it was stolen to sell off again or if someone was so annoyed by the racket that they took the law into their own hands.

Garda Joe Reville says they want to speak to anyone with any information.