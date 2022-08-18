Gowran Festival of Speed in Kilkenny cancelled due to last minute insurance complications

Organisers of the Gowran Festival of Speed say they are massively disappointed to have to cancel the event.

The event has attracted big numbers over the past seven years and was due to go ahead this Sunday at the local track.

But due to what is being described as ‘last minute complications’ with insurers the plug has now been pulled.

Eddie Scally says they’ve had to acknowledge that there’s no hope for this year’s event now but he hopes the festival will return in the future:

“We have started working with the insurance companies to look at next year’s cover but at this stage, I hope it’s not the end of the Festival of Speed”