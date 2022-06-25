Gowran receives funding for an outdoor inter-generational Hub

There’s been some good news for the community in Gowran this week.

LEADER granted an additional 100 thousand euro in funding for an outdoor inter-generational Hub.

250 thousand had already been allocated for the Gowran On The Move project through the Town and Village renewal scheme.

Mick Kenny is with the group and says it will be all-inclusive: This will benefit everyone from all ages. It really is a welcome boost for the community and the surrounding areas and we are really happy about this.