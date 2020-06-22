Gowran shop robbed at knifepoint

A shop in Co Kilkenny was robbed at knifepoint over the weekend.

It happened in a shop on Main St in Gowran at about 2.30pm on Saturday when a man took out a knife at the counter and asked the owner to open the till.

He also took some tablets from behind the counter.

It’s not known what direction he went after leaving the shop but anyone who saw anything, or has any information, is asked to contact Gardaí in Goresbridge.