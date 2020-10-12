GP says a reduction in Covid-19 infection rates is needed to show Level Three is working

A reduction in infection rates is needed over the next couple of days across the country to show Level Three is working, according to a Donegal GP.

814 new cases were detected in the Republic last night, with two more deaths announced by the Department of Health.

Three counties now have a 14-day incidence rate of more than 300, while in hospital, 198 patients were being treated for the disease last night.

Every county’s had new incidences meaning Kilkenny adds to its 513 positive results to date with Carlow 312 figure increasing as well.

Dr. Denis McCauley, who is based in Stranorlar, says Dublin and Donegal need to be watched as they’ve been under Level Three for longer than the rest of the country noting “Dublin’s R value is one which is okay, unfortunately the numbers in Donegal remain very high, I think this week will be very much a very important week in that we really need to see that the counties that are on Level Three are beginning to turn in these two counties, because if it is it’s positive for the country, if it’s negative then it is a worry”.

Circuit Breaker …

The Restaurant’s Association want a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown to save the industry’s Christmas.

The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar had described the idea of a short shutdown as experimental last week, however yesterday said it may be needed.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said a second lockdown may not be short.

R-A-I CEO Adrian Cummins has said 30% of the sector’s income is brought in during Christmas, and believes if they’re not allowed open many will not survive.

Resource Sharing …

The Republic and Northern Ireland need to share resources to fight the pandemic, including intensive care beds, according to the chair of the Northern Assembly’s Health Committee.

The Derry-Strabane area has the highest fortnightly case rate anywhere on the island.

Meanwhile, a circuit breaker could be about to be imposed there in the coming days.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew says public health restrictions need to be similar north and south of the border — and doctors need to share their data.

Elsewhere …

A three-tier lockdown system will be introduced in England later.

It will include alerts for ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’ risk around the spread of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson will hold a meeting of his emergency Cabinet before holding a televised news conference.

Speaking yesterday, UK housing minister Robert Jenrick insisted the government there has been communication with local leaders.

And America’s top expert on infection diseases has objected to being used in a new video promoting Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Anthony Fauci says his words have been used out of context, and he was praising his own work, rather than that of the president.

Mr Trump’s heading to Florida for a rally later after declaring he’s all-clear of Covid-19.