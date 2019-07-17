Graiguenamanagh Brass Band members disheartened by latest act of vandalism

The latest vandalism of Graiguenamanagh Brass Band’s practice space has been described as “disheartening”.

The group, which was set up in 1760, last Saturday evening saw its headquarters hit for a fourth time in three years with damage caused again to the roof this time. Previously windows there have been smashed with rocks.

Denise Fenlon Brooks heads up the band & says it’s hard to take for members who give such commitment for the entertainment of others

Their only funding comes from donations & church gate collections.

They have contacted the Gardaí and posted images on Facebook of the results of this latest act of vandalism in the hopes that someone will come forward with information.