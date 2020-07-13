Graiguenamanagh trader says staycationers are sticking to social distancing guidelines

A Graiguenamanagh trader is denying reports of Covid regulation breaches in the area.

The town saw an increase in tourists over the weekend, with some locals saying the area was crowded and no social distancing guidelines were implemented.

Brian Roberts is owner of the Waterside Guesthouse & Restaurant in Graiguenamanagh.

He says all of his guests followed regulations, and many of them were sensible staycationers.

“Most of the visitors I’m speaking to are from counties surrounding us- day trippers from Wexford and Waterford, which I think had lower incidences of Covid than Kilkenny. These people are as fearful as we are” he told KCLR LIVE. “The government has told us this year to staycation, so we’re doing what we’re supposed to. I think it’s fantastic we’re getting visitors form other counties.”