Grant available for some childminders in Carlow & Kilkenny

A Carlow TD is encouraging local child minders to avail of this year’s Childminder Development Grant.

There’s an increase in the amount of childminders who qualify this year with 202 awarded grants – that’s a 50% increase from 2019, and a total value of €190,000.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is encouraging minders to apply and explains how the grant works saying “It’s a special once-off grant, childminding in your own home, now of course you have to be registered and it’s €1,000 grant, it’s a once-off payment where if you wanted to apply for maybe equipment or toys or minor adaptation works, it’s very important now that we are really trying to get people back to work, to try to get children back to their normal routine, I want to welcome this, it is a once-off payment and I would encourage people to make sure that they’ve applied for it if they have registered with the childminding care committee”.