Grant Engineering: Changing the game with highly sustainable home heating

Changing the game with highly sustainable home heating

As colder autumn days draw in and many families continue to feel the financial challenges as a result of the pandemic, therefore ensuring home heating systems are providing the best low cost heating solution is a priority for Irish homeowners.

With this firmly in mind, leading heating technology manufacturer Grant is continuing to expand its innovative heating product range to ensure homeowners can increase efficiencies, reduce heating costs and their carbon footprint whilst preparing their home heating for the future.

Over the past six years the Grant R&D team has worked with third level institutions, industry partners and renewable fuel producers, focusing on more sustainable and carbon saving fuels and innovating its award-winning Vortex boilers to be biofuel compatible.

Leading the industry with biofuel compatibility

Grant’s diverse product portfolio has been developed with the homeowner in mind. This is reflected in the launch of Grant’s new biofuel compatible boiler range.

All new Grant condensing boilers can now successfully run using 100% biofuel known as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), through making a slight modification to the boiler. Older Grant condensing boilers can also be adapted to HVO, the modifications needed can be carried out by a service engineer during an annual service. Although a relatively new fuel to Ireland, homeowners will be able to access HVO via Inver Energy in Blackpool, Co. Cork.

By choosing to install a biofuel compatible boiler, homeowners can feel assured that their home heating system will be ready for any changing heating needs, whilst still providing the reliability and efficiency that is synonymous with Grant.

Grant’s aim is to ensure homeowners can avail of a simple and enjoyable home heating journey, which provides lasting comfort and addresses rising energy costs and carbon emissions – all in the hope of securing a greener future for generations to come.

Combining technologies to maximise home heating efficiencies

Reinforcing its commitment to helping homeowners throughout Ireland achieve a more sustainable home heating system, Grant’s heating technologies have been designed to work together seamlessly. This means that homeowners can avail of a complete home heating system that includes the biofuel compatible Grant Vortex condensing boiler, as well as hot water storage, heat emitters and optional heating controls – all from under one reliable roof.

Grant Vortex boiler models have the ability to perform efficiently with Grant heat emitters including the Grant Uflex underfloor heating system and the Grant Afinia aluminium radiators.

The Grant Uflex underfloor heating system has been developed to heat larger, more open planned spaces. As the Uflex system cannot be seen, it provides the perfect solution for those who prefer minimalist home interiors. Designed for both efficiency and style, Grant Afinia aluminium radiators are a great option to heat individual rooms as these modern heat emitters can efficiently distribute heat, whilst offering versatility to support the overall design and architecture of the space.

Grant’s Vortex range can work together with its heat emitter technologies to improve the overall efficiency of a heating upgrade in an existing home.

Grant’s main heat sources, heat emitters and hot water cylinder range, which includes both pre-plumbed and integrated cylinder options, can all be controlled via Grant smart heating controls. Including smart heating controls within a home heating system is another great way of maximising efficiencies and ensuring lower cost heating for the homeowner.

